Palladium American Eagle sales date delayed by U.S. Mint

The Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is limited to a release of 7,500 coins.

No sooner had Coin World published in its Aug. 29 issue the scheduled Sept. 8 release date for the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin than the U.S. Mint removed the date from the product in its catalog schedule online and replaced the date with TBD, or “To Be Determined,” and a “Remind Me” button.

The palladium issue is restricted to a maximum release of 7,500 coins.

Coin World queried the Mint Aug. 23 as to when the decision was made to postpone the Sept. 8 release to a currently undetermined release and the reasoning for the delay.

As of Coin World’s Aug. 24 closing deadline for this Sept. 12 issue, Mint officials had not provided a definitive response.

The obverse and reverse designs are mandated under provisions of the legislation authorizing the American Eagle in palladium — the American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303.

The general designs were known and admired well before passage of the legislation; the act specifies that the obverse replicates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime design, and the reverse, a Weinman-designed eagle from the reverse of a 1907 American Institute of Architects gold medal.

The Reverse Proof coin introduces a new finish for the series, with earlier releases struck with either a bullion finish or a standard Proof finish.

A Reverse Proof finish exhibits mirror-finish devices against laser-frosted fields.

