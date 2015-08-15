US Coins
Pair of coins top $120,000 at Heritage's Platinum Night auction
- Published: Aug 15, 2015, 6 AM
Coin World captured some video of Heritage's Platinum Night auction on Aug. 12 at the ANA World's Fair of Money.
It was Heritage's Platinum Night on Aug. 12, 2015, at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.
The particularly pricey and notable coins sold in the below video at the auction are an AU-50 1792 copper disme, Judd-10, and an MS-66 1796 JR-2 dime.
RELATED: Watch a $150,000 starting bid turn into a $400,000 final price
