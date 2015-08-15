Pair of coins top $120,000 at Heritage's Platinum Night auction

Coin World captured some video of Heritage's Platinum Night auction on Aug. 12 at the ANA World's Fair of Money.

It was Heritage's Platinum Night on Aug. 12, 2015, at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.

The particularly pricey and notable coins sold in the below video at the auction are an AU-50 1792 copper disme, Judd-10, and an MS-66 1796 JR-2 dime.

