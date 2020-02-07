Packaging upgrade for 2020-W 5¢ coin to accompany annual Proof set

The 10-coin 2020-S Proof set retails from the U.S. Mint at $32, $4.05 higher than the 2019-S set.

The Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin premium is being struck at the West Point Mint.

A Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin will be sent to U.S. Mint customers as a bonus coin for each 2020-S Proof set ordered.

The Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin planned as a premium for buyers of the 2020-S Proof set will be packaged better than the Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent to prevent damage to the coin, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin is being packaged separately in clear U.S. Mint plastic wrap and inserted into an envelope for added protection during transit.

According to a Mint official, the packaging is designed to prevent damage to the 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins during shipping from PSFWeb, the Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee.

With the 2019-S Proof set, the premium Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent accompanying those sets was placed in a poly bag and tossed into the shipping box, subjecting the coin to frequent damage eliciting customer returns.

The Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin will be added as a premium accompanying every 2020-S Proof set ordered from the U.S. Mint when the set is offered beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 27.

The 10-coin set is offered at $32. The price of the set is $4.05 more than the 2019-S Proof set.

The set’s usual 10 Proof coins, struck at the San Francisco Mint, bear the S Mint mark.

The coins are encapsulated in two plastic lenses, one for the five Proof 2020-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars and the second holding the Lincoln cent, 2020-S Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar.

The quarter dollars celebrate the National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site, Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.

