Packaging problems delay 2015 Limited Edition Silver Proof set

One of the coins to be included in the 2015 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is the Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar coin.

Packaging issues with the 2015 Limited Edition Silver Proof set have led the U.S. Mint to scratch the set from its originally scheduled Nov. 23 release.

Mint officials announced Nov. 4 that the set would be not offered Nov. 23 as planned, with release status changed to "to be determined" or TBD. Officials indicate more information will be released about the product's status as it becomes available.

"We have experienced issues with the packaging," according to an official Mint statement released via email Nov. 4 by Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications. "These issues will be remedied before the product will be offered for sale."

The eight-coin set is to contain the Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint, along with Proof 2015-S .900 fine silver versions, struck at the San Francisco Mint, of the Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars depicting Homestead National Monument of America, Kisatchie National Forest, Blue Ridge Parkway, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge and Saratoga National Historical Park.

Additional details as to issue price and product limit are forthcoming.

The 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof set, offered at $139.95, wasn't released for sale until March 17, 2015. Limited to 50,000 sets, 39,120 of the maximum sets available were recorded sold through Nov. 2.