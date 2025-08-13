Packaging error found in 2025 Uncirculated Mint Set

Viewed from this side, the 2025-P Roosevelt dime appears to be missing from the set, as it is not in its designated slot in the Philadelphia Mint folder.

When collector Howard Dewald placed his order online July 17 with the United States Mint for the 20-coin 2025 Uncirculated Mint set, he was looking forward to receiving a set exhibiting 10 pristine coins each from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

As soon as he received his delivery from the U.S. Mint that contained the set, Dewald was surprised to notice that the slot for the 2025-P Roosevelt dime in the folder containing coins from the Philadelphia was empty. He proceeded to examine all of the other coins in the set and then turned the Philadelphia coin folder over.

Staring back at him was the reverse of the 2025-P Roosevelt dime, but in the same plastic slot containing the 2025-P Jefferson 5-cent coin. A rogue robotic finger had placed the dime in the wrong slot and covered it with the 5-cent coin.

Trays containing coins by denomination are manually placed within dedicated positions in the robotic packaging complex.

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The blister pack plastic folders are also placed in their assigned location within the packaging system.

The multi-finger robotic arms rotate to pick up specific coins as programmed in a sequential order, using what the Mint calls “reverse suction” to pick up each coin, and placing it within the designated position in the folder. The same robotic operation is used at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. The Denver Mint folders are shipped east to the Philadelphia Mint to join that Mint’s folders for final assembly into complete sets. The completed sets are then shipped to the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center, PSFWeb, in Memphis, Tennessee. From there, the products are shipped to the Mint customers who ordered them.

The 20-coin sets — which retail for $33.25 each — are supposed to contain a Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, the five 2025 American Women quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar in each folder from the respective circulation coin production facilities.

Considered a packaging error, Dewald’s set does not carry a premium above its issue price.

Dewald says he plans to keep the packaging error and order another set, hoping to receive all 20 coins secured in their proper positions.

The numismatic product has an issue limit of 190,000 sets. As of the July 27 Mint sales report, 140,450 of the sets are recorded sold.

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