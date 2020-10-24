Ownership changes for E&T Kointainer
- Published: Oct 24, 2020, 3 PM
The E&T Kointainer Company, provider of archivally safe numismatic storage products, has a new owner.
Bernard A. Nagengast, who owned the company for 41 years, is retiring. Randy A. Moore, associated with Nagengast and E&T Kointainer for the past 11 years, purchased the business and will continue to offer the same products. The American company has been in business since 1950.
The product line includes Kointain and Saflip coin holders, Safgard currency sleeves, Metal Safe corrosion inhibitor, Koinpage generic coin album, and other accessories. Collectors interested in investigating Kointainer products can access the company website at www.vcoins.com/us/kointainer.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Oct 24, 2020, 12 PM
Chinese, Batavian notes among top lots at Hong Kong sale
-
US Coins Oct 23, 2020, 7 PM
Market Analysis: 'Masterpiece' MS-66 1887 Morgan dollar sells for $32,900
-
US Coins Oct 23, 2020, 1 PM
Proof 2020-S American Eagle dollar prices rising in secondary market
-
US Coins Oct 23, 2020, 1 PM
U.S. Mint reveals prices for Mayflower coins in joint program