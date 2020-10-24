US Coins

Ownership changes for E&T Kointainer

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 24, 2020, 3 PM
E&T Kointainer has a variety of archival protective products for collectibles.

Images courtesy of E&T Kointainer.

The E&T Kointainer Company, provider of archivally safe numismatic storage products, has a new owner.

Bernard A. Nagengast, who owned the company for 41 years, is retiring. Randy A. Moore, associated with Nagengast and E&T Kointainer for the past 11 years, purchased the business and will continue to offer the same products. The American company has been in business since 1950.

The product line includes Kointain and Saflip coin holders, Safgard currency sleeves, Metal Safe corrosion inhibitor, Koinpage generic coin album, and other accessories. Collectors interested in investigating Kointainer products can access the company website at www.vcoins.com/us/kointainer.

