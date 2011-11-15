Overall Mint production down in October

Combined production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints of coinage for circulation dropped nearly 15 percent in October from the previous month despite increases in the output of America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Native American dollar coins.

Quarter dollar production in October for circulation reached 100.6 million coins after no quarters were struck at either facility in September. No Native American dollars were struck in September, but 10.64 million pieces were produced in October, all at the Philadelphia Mint.

October production of cents at the Philadelphia and Denver Mint was down 29.25 percent; Jefferson 5-cent coin production was down 40.6 percent; Roosevelt dimes, down 11.6 percent; and Presidential dollars, down 41 percent.

The 2011 Chickasaw National Recreation Area (Oklahoma) quarter dollar is currently in production in the America the Beautiful program. The Chickasaw quarter dollar was scheduled for release into circulation Nov. 14.

Reported mintages for the four previous 2011 quarter dollars are:

? Gettysburg National Military Park (Pennsylvania) — 30.8 million Denver Mint; 30.4 million Philadelphia Mint; 61.2 million total.

? Glacier National Park (Montana) — 31.2 million Denver Mint; 30.4 million Philadelphia Mint; 61.6 million total.

? Olympic National Park (Washington) — 30.6 million Denver Mint; 30.4 million Philadelphia Mint; 61 million total.

? Vicksburg National Military Park (Mississippi) — 33.4 million Denver Mint; 30.8 million Philadelphia Mint; 64.2 million total.

The James A. Garfield dollar is currently in production in the Presidential dollars program. The coin was scheduled to be released into circulation Nov. 17, two days before the 180th birthday of the nation’s 20th president.

Reported mintages for the previous three 2011 Presidential dollars are:

? Andrew Johnson — 37.1 million Denver Mint; 35.56 million Philadelphia Mint; 72.66 million total.

? Ulysses S. Grant — 37.94 million Denver Mint; 38.08 million Philadelphia Mint; 76.02 million total.

? Rutherford B. Hayes — 36.82 million Denver Mint; 37.66 million Philadelphia Mint; 74.48 million total.

Circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars and Sacagawea/Native American dollars have been struck for collector sales only since 2002 for both denominations. The Federal Reserve’s inventories of both coins are sufficient to meet commercial demand. ¦