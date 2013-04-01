Over $7.5 million sold in Heritage Dallas coin auction

Rare, high grade gold coins were the highlights as Heritage's Dallas 2013 March 21-22 & 24 US Coin Signature Auction brought in over $7.6 million to its happy consignors. All prices include a 17.5% Buyer's Premium.

The top coin in the auction, selling for $129,250, was a proof 1861 eagle, at Proof 64 Cameo the only such example that PCGS has awarded such a high grade with a Cameo (or Deep Cameo) designation. Only one coin at NGC surpasses it in numerical grade. Only ten examples are believed to survive of this issue from the first year of the Civil War.

High grade examples of popular early gold issues also performed well. A gem 1806 half eagle with Round Top 6 and a 7x6 obverse star arrangement broke the six figure mark at $111,625. While the variety itself is not rare by the standards of early gold, most examples are in circulated grades. Combined population reports from the two major grading services show only four examples grading MS65, with none higher, and in fact, two of these grading events cover this specific coin. A 1801 eagle graded MS64 and featuring highly contrasted (but undesignated) prooflike surfaces, sold for $88,125. Only five examples bear higher numerical grades.

A rare variety of Christopher Bechtler gold, the 128 G(rain) five dollar piece with colon after G, sold for $67,562. We believe that 6-10 of these coins are known, and this example, graded AU55, is surpassed by only two coins graded by the major services.

