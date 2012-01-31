Outstanding Standing Liberty Quarter Collection Offered

More than 50 years ago, a young boy began collecting Standing Liberty Quarters from Circulation. Even at that early age, he was drawn to the design's beauty. As he learned about other coins and their designs, his belief that the Standing Liberty Quarter was America's most beautiful coin only strengthened. His collection grew as he did, with steady upgrades through the years. When the PCGS Registry opened, he took on the challenge with remarkable results.

The North Shore Registry Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters, featured in Heritage’s February 2-5 Long Beach Signature US Coin Auction, is the finest PCGS Registry set of the series ever to cross the block. This collection is the #2 All-Time Finest Collection in the Basic Set, Circulation Strikes category. (In contrast, Louis Eliasberg's Standing Liberty quarters are fifth finest in the all-time rankings.) The North Shore Collection earned PCGS recognition with a "Best of the Registry award in 2007.

The collection's 1918-D is the single finest PCGS-certified example, and 12 more coins, including several keys, are tied for finest known. The vast majority of the rest are a single grade point away from being finest certified. Every coin in the set is a Gem or finer, and all but one feature Full Head details.

The coins also reflect the consignor's emphasis on great eye appeal. Their mix of bold strikes, strong luster, and colorful toning will appeal to even the most selective collectors.

The consignor would like to thank Jay Cline, David Schweitz, and David Lawrence for their guidance in assembling the set.

This outstanding collection, as well as the rest of Heritage’s Long Beach Signature Auction, is open for bidding now at HA.com/Coins.