Orosz, Augsburger win top ANA literary honors

The American Numismatic Association’s 2011 literary awards — recognizing articles published in the 2010 volume of the ANA’s ­official magazine, The Numismatist — were presented Aug. 18 at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The Heath Literary Award, introduced in 1949 and named for George F. Heath, ANA founder and first editor, acknowledges outstanding articles published in the preceding year. First place went to Joel J. Orosz and Leonard Augsburger for their April 2010 article, “Frank H. Stewart and the First U.S. Mint,” which explained how an American businessman was responsible for much of what we know about the nation’s original minting facility. The authors received $250, a bronze medal and a certificate.

Walter A. Ostromecki Jr. took second place ($100, certificate) for “Some Women behind Our Money” (May 2010), which discussed how ­female employees and appointees have impacted the Treasury Department since its inception. (As an elected ANA officer, Ostromecki ­declined the cash prize.)

Ernie Nagy received third place (certificate) for “Artifacts of Andrew Jackson’s Bank War” (September 2010), which told how opposers to the president’s banking policies made their views known on contemporary tokens.

The Wayte and Olga Raymond ­Memorial Literary Award, endowed by the late John J. Ford Jr., is pre­sented for articles in The Numismatist that ­display original and comprehensive re­search in U.S. numismatics. William D. Hyder and Jeff Shevlin received first-place honors ($400, certificate) for “The Golden Age of California State Celebrations” (December 2010), which described tokens issued for festivals and expositions in the late 19th century.

R.W. Julian was awarded second place ($200, certificate) for “All About the Half Dime” (December 2010), which explained how an unpopular silver coin later saw extensive use.

Funded by an anonymous donor, the Catherine Sheehan Literary Award for U.S. Paper Money Studies ($50) was presented to Ricardo de León Tallavas for “Two Voices from a Forgotten War” (January 2010), which looked at rare bills of exchange from the Mexican-American War. ¦

