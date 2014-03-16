Organizers plan one-day medal congress in England

Organizers are planning a gathering of collectors who appreciate commemorative and historical medals.

The first Medallion Congress is scheduled for June 14, 2014, in Warwick, England. The success of a similar congress for token collectors has spurred these efforts to “share ideas and information in a sociable forum.”

The one-day event is slated for the Hilton Hotel Warwick, and the program includes a number of discussions on medal-related subjects. Speakers include Philip Attwood, curator of medals, Department of Coins and Medals at the British Museum, who will discuss “Leonard Wyon: the man behind the medals.”

Capping the congress is a dinner and a bourse area. The event is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Registration is priced at £60 for the whole day, to include all refreshments, lunch, evening meal and parking. Overnight accommodations at the hotel are available at a special rate. A room rate of £135 for a single room includes Congress attendance, and a double room rate is priced at £195. Organizers expect many attendees will visit neighboring Warwick or Stratford Upon Avon as part of their visit to the congress.

A deposit of £25 per person is required at registration, with the balance being due May 9.

Because this is an inaugural event, attendance is limited to 50 delegates.

For additional details or bookings (for both the congress and hotel) telephone John Cumbers at (011) 1384 486 893 or email him at medallioncongress14@gmail.com.