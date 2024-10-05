Orders rolling for 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollars Reverse Proof set

The 2024-S two-coin Morgan and Peace dollar Reverse Proof set is the second year the U.S. Mint is producing both coins with a Reverse Proof finish.

Fifty-seven percent of the maximum product limit of 2024-S Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Reverse Proof sets are already accounted for, ordered from the United States Mint though customer subscriptions. The product is scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time Nov. 21.

The product has a maximum release of 262,500 sets. The duo of .999 fine silver dollars is priced at $215 per set.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World that, as of 4:48 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 30, in total, 149,378 of the sets were reported sold via subscription.

The set has an order limit of five sets per household. The ordering restriction is in effect through the first 24 hours of public sales Nov. 21 but will be lifted afterward.

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The Morgan and Peace dollar programs were relaunched in 2021 under special legislation to recognize the centennial anniversary of the transition of U.S. Mint production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar series.

The Reverse Proof finish is being used for the second time on the Morgan and Peace dollars in this set. In 2023 the coins with Reverse Proof finish were also offered in a set, with 247,820 sets reported as sold.

A standard Proof coin exhibits laser-frosted raised devices contrasted against highly polished, mirror-like fields.

According to the Mint, “a Reverse Proof (RP) coin is a coin that features an inverted Proof finish. Only the background is frosted, and all other design elements are polished to the same mirror-like finish.”

The Morgan dollar series, designed by U.S. Mint engraver George T. Morgan, was originally produced at multiple Mint facilities for circulation release between 1878 and 1904, and again in 1921. In 1921, dollar production was subsequently transitioned to the Peace dollar series, whose output continued through calendar year 1935. The Peace dollar designs were executed by sculptor Anthony de Francisci.

The two silver dollars in the set symbolize two important eras in the development of the nation. The Morgan dollars represented the country’s westward expansion and industrial development in the late 19th century, while the Peace dollars reflect a nation taking its place among major world powers following World War I.

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