Orders and Medals Society convention August 14 to 17

The Orders & Medals Society of America has scheduled its annual convention for Aug. 14 to Aug. 17 at the Hotel Irvine Jamboree Center, 17900 Jamboree Rd., in Irvine, Calif.

Commonly known as OMSA, members of the numismatic specialty group collect, research and preserve U.S. and world medals of all kinds, military and civilian, including Orders of Knighthood, decorations for bravery and medals for various types of service, the vast majority being award medals meant to be worn by the recipient.

Hosting the 2014 OMSA convention is the Southern California Orders & Medals Society, which has held monthly meetings in the Los Angeles area for more than five decades.

OMSA attendees pay a convention registration fee of $165. For that amount, they have access to the convention floor for the four day bourse and exhibits, two days of seminars on faleristic topics, a donation auction, several meals and receptions, including the annual banquet.

Bourse tables are available to any OMSA member registrant at $60 each.

The convention bourse floor and exhibits will also be open to non-registered OMSA members and the general public one day only, Saturday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a $6 admission fee.

Those presently, or potentially, interested in learning about medal collecting are enthusiastically invited.

For more information about OMSA, visit the organizations website. Those wanting more information about attending meetings of the Soouthern California Orders & Medals Society, should email Frank Draskovic, president of Southern California Orders & Medals Society, at fdraskovic@hotmail.com.