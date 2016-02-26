Online auctions, palladium coins week's big topics

Among this week's top stories was a post about a possible U.S. Mint Proof palladium coin that could be on the way. Legislation mandates that the obverse of a palladium bullion coin would be sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's Winged Liberty Head dime obverse introduced in 1916, and the reverse, his eagle design from the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold award medal.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Coins star on television programs: Lost coins, stolen coins, fake coins — they all turn up on television, grist for murder, mayhem and comic misunderstandings. Gerald Tebben explores coins on TV in a multipart CoinWorld.com feature.

4. U.S. palladium coin moves closer to reality for collectors: The Mint is surveying its customers concerning their preferences for, not only a 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium coin struck in a Proof version, but half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce Proof versions as well.

3. Do we having grading standards that are useful in the hobby?: Q. David Bowers: "Certification services are not following the Official ANA Grading Standards for U.S. Coins, for many issues, or even Photograde, for that matter," Bowers writes. "Is the solution to toss the old standards out of the window and adopt new, looser ones?"

2. More unexpected finds in circulation: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 22: Senior Editor Paul Gilkes earlier this winter talked about the first Series 1976 $2 Federal Reserve note he received in circulation, which happened only recently. He briefly presents reports of two more finds, one involving U.S. paper money and the other, U.S. coins.

1. The risks and rewards of online coin auctions: Michael Bugeja begins a CoinWorld.com blog meant to help readers discover the opportunities and avoid the risks of online auctions.

Connect with Coin World:

Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins