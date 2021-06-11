One-tenth-ounce coins offered in two-coin gold set

The set will also include a Proof 2021-W American Eagle gold $5 coin with the new Reverse of 2021 design, which also shows changes on the obverse.

The set will contain an example of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle gold $5 coin bearing the Reverse of 1986 Family of Eagles design.

Collectors placing orders July 29 for what the United States Mint is calling the American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition will be restricted to one order per household.

The set is limited to a total production of 5,000 sets. Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

The set will contain an example of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle gold $5 coin bearing the Reverse of 1986 Family of Eagles design and a Proof 2021-W American Eagle gold $5 coin with the new Reverse of 2021 design.

The obverses of the two coins will differ as well. The obverse of the Reverse of 2021 coin will exhibit enhancements to the American Eagle obverse introduced in 1986 and carried through the first half of 2021.

Collectors could conceivably assemble their own two-coin sets by purchasing examples of the two coins offered individually.

The single Proof 2021-W, Reverse of 1986 tenth-ounce gold coin went on sale March 11 for $320 each, with a mintage of 16,200 coins and a product limit of 8,000 coins, with no household order limit. The individual Proof Reverse of 1986 tenth-ounce coin is “currently unavailable” from the Mint.

The U.S. Mint’s June 6 sales report indicates 7,955 single Proof 2021-W, Reverse of 1986 tenth-ounce gold coins are recorded sold.

The individual Proof 2021-W, Reverse of 2021 coins go on sale beginning July 8 with a product limit of 10,000 coins and mintage of 20,250 coins, with orders limited to one coin per household. The 20,250-coin mintage limit comprises the coins offered individually, those in a four-coin set, and those in the One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition.

The Reverse of 1986 is artist Miley Busiek’s Family of Eagles design, legislated to begin the bullion program. It shows two adult eagles, one in flight and one in the nest nurturing a nesting eaglet.

The Reverse of 2021 design portrays a left-facing close-up of the head of an American eagle. The Reverse of 2021 design, by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Jennie Norris, was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Obverse changes

Elements on the obverse for the Reverse of 2021 gold Proof coins were enhanced to sharpen original sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens design vision. Design differences, as determined by Coin World staff, include:

➤ The six-pointed stars encircling the border number 46 (representing the number of states in the Union when the design debuted on the double eagle in 1907), differing from the 50 of the 1986 design.

➤ Liberty’s nose is more defined, rather than looking like a loser from a pugilistic bout.

➤ The letters in LIBERTY are more closely spaced.

➤ The end of the branch in Liberty’s left hand is closer to the end of the ninth sun ray, and the branch is thicker. The number of leaves and their positions on the branch differ.

➤ The date digits are moved slightly right.

➤ Sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ designer’s initials monogram is moved, up and right, on the second ray, so not to touch the oak leaves.

➤ 14 sun rays instead of 13 are to Liberty’s right (viewer’s left). Rays to her left are longer.

➤ The stars touching the Capitol are shifted.

➤ The folds and texture of Liberty’s gown differ.

➤ The W Mint mark is slightly thinner.

➤ Liberty’s right foot and sandal are much less noticeable.

The obverse design with the modifications will appear on all four sizes of American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter