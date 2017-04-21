US Coins

60 lbs. of gold found in war tank: Week's Most Read

This collector of vintage military antiques found 60 pounds of gold in a tank he recently purchased. It was our hottest story of the week.

Images courtesy of YouTube/Tanks-a lot

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. Pogue Collection auctions generate $106.69 million total prices realized: The D. Brent Pogue Collection of 600+ coins realized $106.69 million across five separate auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s.

4. CBS News Money Watch explores the secrets of the $1 bill: CBS News Money Watch took paper currency mainstream on April 5 with a feature it called “Twenty things you didn’t know about dollar bills.”

3. Transition rarity: Matte Proof 1922 Peace, High Relief dollar in CSNS auction: A Matte Proof 1922 Peace, High Relief silver dollar is a highlight of the April 27 Heritage auction at the CSNS show in suburban Chicago.

2. Mismatched serial numbers (and a star) make Series 1934 $10 silver certificate special: A Series 1934 $10 silver certificate offered in Heritage Auctions’ April 29 Platinum Night U.S. Currency Auction bears two different serial numbers.

1. Tank purchase on eBay yields gold bars valued at more than $1.2 million: More than 60 pounds in gold bars believed looted by Iraqi soldiers during the invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 were discovered inside a military tank bought on eBay.

