60 lbs. of gold found in war tank: Week's Most Read

This collector of vintage military antiques found 60 pounds of gold in a tank he recently purchased. It was our hottest story of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Pogue Collection auctions generate $106.69 million total prices realized: The D. Brent Pogue Collection of 600+ coins realized $106.69 million across five separate auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s.

4. CBS News Money Watch explores the secrets of the $1 bill: CBS News Money Watch took paper currency mainstream on April 5 with a feature it called “Twenty things you didn’t know about dollar bills.”

3. Transition rarity: Matte Proof 1922 Peace, High Relief dollar in CSNS auction: A Matte Proof 1922 Peace, High Relief silver dollar is a highlight of the April 27 Heritage auction at the CSNS show in suburban Chicago.

2. Mismatched serial numbers (and a star) make Series 1934 $10 silver certificate special: A Series 1934 $10 silver certificate offered in Heritage Auctions’ April 29 Platinum Night U.S. Currency Auction bears two different serial numbers.

1. Tank purchase on eBay yields gold bars valued at more than $1.2 million: More than 60 pounds in gold bars believed looted by Iraqi soldiers during the invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 were discovered inside a military tank bought on eBay.

