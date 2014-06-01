One of two Proof-only 1822 Capped Bust dimes in June 23 sale

Certified PGCS Proof 66 Cameo, CAC, this 1822 Capped Bust dime is one of only two examples identified as struck in Proof. The coin shown is from the Eugene H. Gardner Collection of United States Coins to be offered June 23 in New York by Heritage Auctions.

In Proof, the 1822 Capped Bust dime is known by just two examples.

One of the two, graded Proof 66 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., is being offered June 23 by Heritage Auctions in New York City.

The coin is one of 636 lots from the Eugene H. Gardner Collection of U.S. Coins.

The coin is identified as the JR-1 variety, as attributed in Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack.

Only one pair of dies is known for the year 1822.

“The upper serif on the 1 in the denomination is defective, as seen on circulation strikes,” according to the Heritage Auction lot description. “The existence of a single die pair known for the year reinforces the belief that much of the 1822 mintage was actually dated 1821 – a year for which 10 die marriages are known.”

The Gardner coin’s earliest known auction appearance identified by Heritage is Numismatic Gallery’s May 1945 sale of the World’s Greatest Collection.

The coin counts among its previous owners renowned collectors F.C.C. Boyd (owner of the "World's Greatest Collection") and James A. Stack.

The June 23 Gardner sale is being held at the Ukranian Institute of America at the Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, 2 E. 79th St., in New York City.

For more information, visit the Heritage Auctions website.