Proof 1845 Coronet gold $5 half eagles realizes $158,625

Graded NGC Proof 64, this 1845 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, one of three examples confirmed extant, realized $158,525 at auction June 5.

Heritage Auctions’ floor sessions during its June 4 to 7 sale in Long Beach, Calif., brought total prices realized of $13,943,162.

The prices realized include the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Of the 3,072 lots offered during the floor sessions, 3,022, or 98.37 percent, were recorded sold.

The sale was held in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show.

One of the top highlights in the sale was an 1845 Coronet gold $5 half eagle, graded Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 64 Cameo.

The coin realized $158,625.

The coin is cataloged as one of just three 1845 half eagles extant in Proof.

Another example is an NGC Proof 66 Cameo coin sold by Bonham’s in September 2013 for $292,500 from the Tacasyl Collection.

The third example is part of the National Numismatic Collection in the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of American History. Numismatists and authors Jeff Garrett and Ron Guth consider its condition as Proof 65.

Among the other featured highlights:

??1861-S Seated Liberty dime, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $41,125.

??1918-D Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-66, full bands, $88,125.

??1889-CC Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-64, $105,750.

??1850-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, PCGS MS-61, CAC, $111,625.

??Sandblast Proof 1912 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, PCGS Secure Proof 67, CAC, $193,875.

? (1849) Moffat & Co. gold ingot, 20 3/4 CARAT, $16.00, Kagin 3 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), NGC About Uncirculated 58, $199,750.

