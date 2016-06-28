1933 gold coin (not a double eagle) approaches $1M

Perhaps the finest known 1933 Indian Head $10 eagle, graded PCGS MS-66 CAC, sold for $881,250 at a June 6 auction by Ira and Larry Goldberg.

A remarkable collection of U.S. gold coins from an unnamed Midwestern family that had been off the market for decades led Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers’ June 5 and 6 pre-Long Beach Auction in Los Angeles.

The collection was especially strong in 19th and early 20th century Coronet gold and Indian Head $2.50 quarter eagles, $5 half eagles and $10 eagles. Rounding out the group was a collection of gold commemorative coins that injected some excitement in the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Sports Collectibles Expo held later that week.

Here is one of three gold coins from the collection we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, MS-66, CAC

$881,250

An Indian Head 1933 gold $10 eagle graded Mint State 66 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker topped the Goldberg sale, bringing $881,250. Just 40 or so examples of this issue are known today from a mintage of 312,500. Like its more famous cousin, the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, most were melted. However, the first shipment of 1933 eagles took place early in the year and examples were known to have been released over the normal course of business.

Unlike the 1933 double eagle, the government has not taken an active interest in recovering 1933 $10 eagles.

This particular example is perhaps the finest known and as the lot description noted, “was not known to most of the numismatists of this generation, and had never been certified until just prior to this auction.” After the sale, Legend Numismatics announced that it had purchased the coin and others from the sale, adding, “We had been ready to pay over $1,000,000.00 hammer for this remarkable GEM.”

