Omaha Coin Club hosts 2011 Nebraska convention

The 2011 Nebraska Numismatic Show and Convention was hosted Oct. 22 and 23 in Omaha by the Omaha Coin Club.

The two-day show attracted more than 600 visitors to its 40-dealer bourse.

The evening of Oct. 22, Carrie Wieners, curator of the Durham Museum in Omaha — which holds the Byron Reed numismatic collection — gave a presentation at the Venice Inn Restaurant on “The Books, Manuscripts and Documents of the Byron Reed Collection.”

At the end of her presentation, Wieners received the Nebraska Numismatic Association’s Numismatic Ambassador Award by Mitch Ernst, NNA and OCC president. ¦