Portsmouth Square Coin & Bourse Co. of Fairfield, Calif., recently honored two northern California numismatists for their contributions to the hobby with a dinner and awards ceremony inside the Old San Francisco Mint.

More than 25 attendees attended the dinner and award presentation, which was held the Saturday evening of the Old SF Mint Coin Show, on Feb. 22, 2014.

Alvin Lo, member and past president of the Cupertino Coin Club, and Willie Quarante (deceased), member of the Redwood Empire Coin Club, were honored with the presentation of plaques with a 2006 Old San Francisco Mint commemorative silver dollar.

“Both individuals have contributed greatly to our hobby” said host Scott Griffin, owner of the company that organizes the Old SF Mint Coin Show and the award event.

The Bay Area Numismatic Recognition Event is held annually and recognizes individuals whose contributions are “above and beyond,” according to Griffin. The nomination form states “Sharing the love of numismatics, camaraderie, philanthropy and community should all be familiar concepts to this individual.”

Nominations are reviewed annually and nomination forms can be requested/forwarded from/to scott@griffincoin.com.

Portsmouth Square Coin & Bourse Co. also promotes a new coin show in Marin County, as well as the coin show at the Old Mint in San Francisco, an event it has organized since 2009.

For more information, go to www.griffincoin.com or call the firm at 415-601-8661.