Old Pueblo Coin marks 30th anniversary with store card

Old Pueblo Coin, a Tucson, Ariz., firm, is marking its 30th anniversary in 2012 with a new store card that it is making available to collectors.

The 1-ounce copper $2.50 “good-for” token features the obverse of a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar on its obverse, along with an encircling inscription: IF LOST PLEASE RETURN TO: OLD PUEBLO COIN. The reverse of the store card features multiple inscriptions identifying the firm’s anniversary, the token’s value when used at the store, a company slogan, the store’s city location, and the composition and weight of the piece.

The .999 fine copper store card has a diameter of 39.5 millimeters and a reeded edge. It has a Prooflike finish.

The store can be ordered from Old Pueblo Coin, 4420 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 100, Tucson, AZ 85712. Orders may also be placed by telephone at 520-881-7200. The store card is priced at $5 postpaid. The store card can be redeemed for $2.50 in trade at the store.

Rob Weiss, company president and senior numismatist, started the company in Tucson in 1982. ¦