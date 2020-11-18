Old Carson City Mint press utilized for fundraising medals

Nevada State Museum officials pose with Coin Press No. 1, used at the Carson City Mint and brought back to use to produce fundraising medals.

Nevada officials raised over $4,600 with the creation of fundraising medals made with the use of Coin Press No. 1, which had been operational at the Carson City Mint in the 1800s.

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City raised $4,625 for a COVID-19 relief fund during the Oct. 30 minting of special medals on historic Coin Press No. 1. Fundraising efforts will continue through Dec. 31.

The design of the special Nevada Health Care Heroes medal, created by retired U.S. Mint engraver Thomas Rogers, is based on an image of a health care worker at one of the COVID-19 testing stations set up by the Nevada National Guard.

Museum officials said Nov. 12 that the facility would be closed at least through Dec. 1 as COVID-19 spreads in the state. Before the closure, customers could buy .999 fine silver planchets at the museum store for $100, and then watch their medal being struck on the coin press on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers may still order the medal by telephone at (775) 687-4810.

The museum is in the former Carson City Mint, and the press used to strike the medals was used there in the 19th century to strike circulating coins with the famed CC Mint mark.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the COVID-19 Relief Fund administered by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, according to the museum.

The medals will continue to be minted on Coin Press No. 1, the first coin press to operate at the Carson City Mint. A former U.S. Branch Mint, the Carson City Mint was in operation from 1870 to 1893.

