The Ohio Republican Committee commissioned Medalcraft Mint to strike this bronze medal featuring a portrait of Donald J. Trump originally proposed for an official presidential inaugural medal.

The Ohio Republican Committee medal depicting Donald J. Trump is available to collectors through Presidential Coin & Antique Company Inc.

Collectors can now purchase examples of a 70-millimeter bronze medal struck by Medalcraft Mint that bears an obverse portrait of President Donald J. Trump that was proposed but not adopted for the official inaugural medal.

The medal was commissioned by the Ohio Republican Committee for distribution to VIPs attending the inauguration in Washington.

Because of the Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee’s indecision in selecting medal designs for the official inaugural medal, the ORC was permitted to choose among Medalcraft Mint’s five proposed Trump obverse portraits.

The obverse of the medal was designed by Medalcraft Mint artist Peer Hansen, the ORC medal is inscribed incuse on the edge MEDALCRAFT MINT at the 12 o’clock position and OHIO OIM 2017 at the 6 o’clock position.

Hansen also designed the obverse portrait for the 2013 Obama official presidential inaugural medal.The Trump portrait is paired with a rendition of the Presidential seal.

Approximately 500 of the ORC medals were struck for inauguration distribution.

ORC medals that were not distributed are offered for $60 each, plus postage and insurance, from Presidential Coin & Antique Company Inc., P.O. Box 277, Clifton, VA 20124. Telephone the firm at 571-321-2121 or email the business at JLevine968@aol.com.

Meanwhile, production of the Trump official presidential inaugural committee medal continues to be delayed until approval can be obtained to use a portion of the White House facade behind the proposed obverse portrait of President Trump, although it is unclear whether that approval is necessary.

Jimmy Hayes, a longtime collector and former Republican congressman from Louisiana, said Feb. 6 that he has found no documented prohibition of using the White House as a design device.

Hayes said when he learned what was holding up the start of production of the Trump official presidential inaugural medal, he contacted Christl Mahfouz, founder and president of Ace Specialties in Lafayette, La., which is overseeing development, production and marketing for the medal.

“I sent Christl an image of the 1985 [Ronald] Reagan special inaugural medal,” Hayes said. “Since Jan. 20 fell on Sunday, a ceremony was held at the White House before the Monday public inauguration.

“The medal is official and bears an obverse image of the White House.

“I had hoped this would help them convince the White House counsel. I would like to see the source of any prohibition as I cannot find it.”

Most are aware of the public inauguration for the Ronald Reagan–George H.W. Bush second term, held Monday, Jan. 21, 1985, in harmony with long-standing tradition that it not be held on the Christian Sabbath. And, as could be expected, an official presidential inaugural medal was issued for the Jan. 21, 1985, public inauguration.

However, because President Reagan’s first term expired Jan. 19, to preserve continuity of governance, a private inaugural ceremony was held in the White House on Sunday, Jan. 20, 1985, where President Reagan and Vice President Bush were officially sworn in by Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist.

Marking that ceremony, a separate official inaugural medal, a 43-millimeter by 50-millimeter hexagonal Reagan “Sunday” medal, depicting the White House on the obverse, was produced in silver-plated bronze by Medallic Art Company.

The official inaugural medal for President Trump, which will be authorized by the Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee, is not to be confused with the Presidential medal yet to be struck by the U.S. Mint to chronicle President Trump’s tenancy in the position of 45th chief executive of the United States.

Medalcraft Mint is expected to begin production of the inaugural medal as soon as final designs are approved.