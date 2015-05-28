Ohio dealer gets free table for fall PAN show

The following news release was issued May 28 by the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists:

Monroeville, PA – Ohio coin dealer Tom Priebe of TJ Coins won a free table for the next PAN Coin Show to be held October 22 through 24, 2015. A dealer drawing was held at the PAN Spring Coin Show on May 9, the last day of the three-day event. Each participating dealer’s name was placed on the face of multiple decks of playing cards.

The cards were shuffled, and the previous winner, Jim Morgan of Coinologist, drew the winning card from the deck. The recent PAN Spring show proved to be lucky for Tom.

The dealer card game has become a very popular and fun segment to the PAN shows. PAN has done this for the past five shows and plans to continue the practice. The PAN board’s priority is to make the PAN show as friendly as possible for the many dealers that attend and the dealers like the chances of maybe saving some money. The show hosted 70 out-of-state dealers with 31 Pennsylvania dealers.

There were 101 participating dealers at the PAN Spring Coin Show held on May 7 through 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pa. Show attendance was slightly off with a final number of 1,089 for the three-day event. The usual attendance number is 1,200 to 1,400 people coming through the door. PAN does not count dealers, table helpers, volunteers or staff when the final tally is calculated. The beautiful spring weather could have been a factor in the slightly less than expected number.

The competitive collector exhibit area was at full capacity with 56 cases and 20 exhibits that included some national award-winning displays entered by exhibiting notables Tom Uram, Simcha Kuritzky, Dr. Darryl Gomez, Bryce Doxzon, and Tom Corey who was also the exhibit area coordinator. Their personal exhibit displays have competed at some of the larger coin shows across the country such as the American Numismatic Association, Central States Numismatic Society, Florida United Numismatists, and Whitman Baltimore coin shows. The judging standards at the PAN show follow the ANA guidelines and the judges are all ANA certified.

