Official launch for final 2019 quarter dollar draws 1,500 in Idaho

After the Nov. 6 ceremony, attendees could exchange cash for $10 rolls of the 2019-D Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars from East Idaho Federal Credit Union.

2019-D Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars were distributed free by Ryder to each of the reported 1,200 schoolchildren in attendance Nov. 6.

A shadow box containing examples of 2019-P and 2019-D Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars from the first day of production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints was presented by Ryder to Charles A. Mark, forest supervisor for Salmon-Challis National Forest.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder addressed the roughly 1,500 people in attendance for the ceremony.

The Salmon Jr./Sr. High School auditorium in Salmon, Idaho, was filled for the Nov. 6 official U.S. Mint launch ceremony for the 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar.

The U.S. Mint issued the fifth and final 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollar with the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness coin.

More than 1,500 people, including 1,200 schoolchildren, converged Nov. 6 on Salmon Jr./Sr. High School in Salmon, Idaho, for the official U.S. Mint launch of the 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar.

The evening before, 48 collectors and members of the general public attended a Mint forum at the Sacajawea Center in Salmon, to provide U.S. Mint officials with feedback and receive updates on upcoming U.S. Mint numismatic product releases.

The 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is the fifth and final America the Beautiful quarter to be issued in calendar year 2019 and the 50th of 56 to be released under the 12-year America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

During the Nov. 6 launch ceremony, U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder expressed his sentiments about the new quarter dollar, saying it “serves as a reminder of the essence of the Wilderness — more than two million acres of prehistoric mountains, fertile conifers and commanding rivers but flourishing with stories of heritage and wonder.”

Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness comprises mountains, canyons, and wild white water rivers, including the Main Salmon River and Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

The reverse design, executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and engraved by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, depicts a piloted drift boat on a rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the wilderness.

Following the Nov. 6 ceremony, East Idaho Federal Credit Union exchanged $14,500 face value for rolls of 2019-D quarter dollars for cash.

Each schoolchild in attendance received free from the U.S. Mint a 2019-D Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar.

Collectors can purchase from the Mint, at a premium above face value, 40-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes of rolled circulation quality quarter dollars struck at either the Denver, Philadelphia or San Francisco Mint.

