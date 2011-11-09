October silver sales push past 2010 record

The 2010 sales record for American Eagle silver bullion coins was eclipsed during the month of October, with two months left for sales during 2011.

October sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers were sufficient to push 2011 sales beyond the calender year 2010 record, with two months of sales to go.

The U.S. Mint posted sales of 3.064 million American Eagle .999 fine silver bullion coins, bringing the calendar year 2011 sales total for the first 10 months to 36,475,500 — 1,813,000 coins more than the 34,662,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins sold to authorized purchasers during all 12 months of calendar year 2010.

Should the U.S. Mint maintain its 2011 monthly sales average of 3,647,550, cumulative sales for 2011 could reach 43,770,600 coins.

American Eagle gold sales

American Eagle gold bullion coin sales dropped 45 percent in October, reaching 50,000 ounces, with 46,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins sold, in addition to 1,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (3,000 coins), 1,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (6,000 coins) and 1,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (10,000 coins).

Total 2011 American Eagle gold bullion coin sales reached 893,500 ounces — 806,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 32,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (65,000 coins), 19,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (78,000 coins) and 35,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (355,000 coins).

The 2011 total for the first 10 months is 14.8 percent below sales for the gold coins during the same period in 2010.

No American Eagle platinum bullion coins have been struck and sold by the United States Mint since November 2008.

American Buffalo gold coins

Authorized purchasers ordered 12,500 of the American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 bullion coins sold in October, 500 coins fewer than September’s total. (American Eagle gold coins are .9167 fine.)

Cumulative 2011 sales through Oct. 31 reached 145,000 coins. No American Buffalo gold bullion coins were sold in either January or February.

Sales figures are not mintage figures.

At times during the year, especially early in the year and in December, monthly sales totals for American Eagle platinum, gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins may include coins dated from more than one calendar year. ¦