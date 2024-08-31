October launch planned for last of 2024 quarters

The American Women, Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar will be the fifth quarter dollar to be released in 2024.

2024 American Women, Zitkala-Ša quarter dollars in 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls, struck in circulation-quality, will go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 28.

Advance orders may be placed through the bureau’s online subscription portal.

The 100-coin bags of quarter dollars produced at either the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint are offered for $45 per bag.

Two-roll sets, comprising one 40-coin roll apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, are offered at $40 per set.

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A three-roll set, which includes one 40-coin roll apiece from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints, is priced at $60. The three-roll set is the only option offering the circulation strike coins from the San Francisco Mint.

Only 8,250 of the canvas 100-coin mini-bags will be released, apiece, from the Denver and Philadelphia facilities. Of those, a maximum of 7,289 bags from either facility are to fill subscription orders, with the remainder reserved for the October sales launch.

A limit of 10 bags per product option may be ordered by subscription until after the first 24 hours of the Oct. 28 sales launch, when the household order limit will be lifted.

The two-roll sets are limited to a maximum product release of 7,000 sets, with 5,287 available for subscription only.

A maximum output of 16,625 of the three-roll sets is scheduled, with 14,744 reserved for subscription and the remainder for public sale Oct. 28.

Subscription orders for the roll options are limited to three sets per household through the first 24 hours of public sales, before the restriction is lifted.

2024 American Women, Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar subscription orders recorded through Aug. 26 include:

1,361 2024-P quarter dollar 100-coin bags.

1,156 2024-D quarter dollar 100-coin bags.

2,284 two-roll sets.

9,549 three-roll sets.

The Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar, 2024’s fifth and final issue, will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Oct. 21.

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