Oct. 25 is on sale date for Anna May Wong quarter dollar

The Anna May Wong quarter is the fifth and final American Women quarter dollar to be released in 2022.

Bags and rolls of circulation quality 2022 American Women, Anna May Wong quarter dollars will be offered to the public at numismatic premiums above face value on Oct. 25 by the United States Mint.

The Anna May Wong coin is the fifth and final American Women quarter dollar for 2022 and is scheduled for release into general circulation on Oct. 24.

The coins are offered in 40-coin rolls of quarter dollars from production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints. The Philadelphia and Denver Mint coins are also available separately in 100-coin canvas bags, for $40 per bag, and two-roll sets priced at $36. Each $10 face value roll contains 40 coins.

The San Francisco Mint coins are available only as one roll in a three-roll set. The set is priced at $54 and comprises one 40-coin roll each from circulating coinage production at each of the three Mints.

While examples of the Philadelphia and Denver Mint output will be placed into general circulation through the Federal Reserve, the San Francisco Mint-struck coins are available only in the three-roll set.

Wong Liu-tsong, known professionally as Anna May Wong, is considered the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star, as well as the first Chinese American actress to gain international recognition.

Wong’s career spanned silent film, sound film, television, stage, and radio. She is also the first Asian American to appear on currency of the United States.

