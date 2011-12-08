Ocean County Coin Club reports show activity

The Ocean County (N.J.) Coin Club held its annual coin show Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Point Pleasant Beach Firehouse.

An estimated 200 people attended this year’s show. Dennis Berube, president of the club, said: “Although a little smaller than some of our previous shows, we had some strong comments from visitors, members and dealers that were encouraging. Our show attracts a lot of attention with our exhibits and treasure hunt for youngsters.”

Zinc-coated steel cents from 1943 were given to visitors who brought with them an ad from the local newspaper. During the show, the club signed up five new members.

Five young numismatists set up exhibits at the show: Alex Batchelor, Ryan Clare, Cedric Derecho, Ryan Hrapsky and Isaac Willour. The exhibits by Clare and Hrapsky were voted as best by the judges, with Hrapsky’s exhibit being voted best by the public. Hrapsky was presented with the “Charlie Licata” Best of Show Award.

The Ocean City Coin Club meets the first and third Thursdays of every month with a Young Numismatist program beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the regular meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. Meeting location is at the Point Pleasant Beach Firehouse.

For more information about the club, visit the club’s website at www.occoinclub.org, email club representative Jim Majoros at major9@comcast.net or telephone Majoros at 732-255-6911. ¦