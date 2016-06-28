Obama medal designs receive CCAC endorsement

Above the the CCAC-recommended designs for President Obama's second-term Presidential medal to be struck by the U.S. Mint.

Proposed designs for Presidential medals reflecting President Obama's first and second terms in office were recommended, without discussion, June 27 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The designs were recommended without any discussion by the CCAC. The designs were endorsed based on a motion initiated by CCAC member Donald Scarinci, a New Jersey attorney and medallic art specialist.

The coin and medal design advisory panel reviewed two obverse and one reverse design for the Obama medal recognizing the 44th president’s first four-year term as the nation’s chief executive and one obverse and two reverse designs indicative of the president’s second term.

The CCAC considered the designs during its meeting, followed by a public forum, held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The obverse of the proposed first-term medal design features a close-up image of President Obama with the beginning of a smile and facing slightly to his right. Inscribed in the field along the left border is BARACK OBAMA.

The obverse design not recommended shows the same pose only with the president's suit coat, shirt and tie more exposed.

The recommended reverse design is inscribed with an excerpt from President Obama's Jan. 20, 2009, inaugural address.

The CCAC-recommended obverse design for the second-term Presidential medal shows a portrait of President Obama facing left, a look of determination on his face. The recommended reverse design employs an excerpt from President Obama's Jan. 20, 2013, inaugural address.

The reverse design not recommended has the words WE THE PEOPLE, WE SHALL OVERCOME and YES WE CAN around the top border within the circle of 50 stars instead of below the inaugural address excerpt.

Collectors will have the opportunity to purchase 3-inch and 1.3125-inch bronze duplicates of both Obama Presidential medals once available from the U.S. Mint.

Three-inch Presidential medals currently offered by the U.S. Mint for previous presidents are available for $39.95 and the 1.3125-inch medals for $6.95.