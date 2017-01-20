This 3-inch bronze medal recognizes President Obama’s second term in office as the nation’s chief executive.

The U.S. Mint struck this presidential medal honoring President Barack Obama’s first of two terms in office.

President Barack Obama is honored on two bronze medals, one for each of the two four-year terms as the nation's chief executive.

Collectors may now begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint at www.usmint.gov for the two bronze presidential medals marking President Barack Obama’s two terms in office. For each, a 1.3125-inch version costs $6.95 and a 3-inch example is priced at $39.95.

President Obama was presented 3-inch bronze examples of the two medals Jan. 17 during a brief ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House by outgoing Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin and U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson.

“It has been a privilege to serve President Obama over these last eight years and to have witnessed his leadership up close,” Secretary Lew said. “His historic presidency has improved the lives of millions of Americans and the medals presented today are just one way that his legacy will be honored.”

Presidential medals represent a longtime custom, honoring each president of the United States with an official medal for each term in office. Since the 1960s, with the exception of Ronald Reagan, all presidents who served more than one term have received two medals.

“The medals presented to President Obama ensure that a long-standing tradition of honoring our presidents remains unbroken,” Jeppson said. “Designed, sculpted and struck by the men and women of the U.S. Mint, the medals institutionalize his legacy in a tangible and historical form alongside those leaders who preceded him — from Washington to present.”

The medals presented to President Obama are likely to be housed in a future presidential library.

Also participating in the Jan. 17 ceremony were Elisa Basnight, chief of staff of the Mint; Donald Everhart II, lead sculptor-engraver from the Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint; and Phebe Hemphill, Mint medallic sculptor.

Everhart designed and sculptured the reverse of the first-term medal and designed and sculptured both the obverse and reverse of the medal honoring the president’s second term. Hemphill sculptured the obverse of the first-term medal, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard A. Masters.

Each obverse depicts a different portrait of the president, while the reverses carry passages excerpted from memorable speeches delivered during his presidency.