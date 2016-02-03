NumiStorica posts new numismatic presentations

NumiStorica takes a look at the 1986 Philippine coins issued ti mark the historic meeting between the Philippine President Corazon Aquino and U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

What is the vignette of an English humanitarian focused on prison reform doing on a bank note from Boston? That query is pursued in an educational rpesentation from NumiStorica.com.

The latest free educational video/slide presentations from numismatist Robert Korver are now available at his website, NumiStorica.com.

Korver describes these three latest contributions to numismatics as follows:

?? JOHN HOWARD (1726-1790) Life Extraordinaire (25 minutes) starts with a simple question which, unfortunately, is never answered to my satisfaction: what is the vignette of an English humanitarian focused on prison reform doing on a note of a Boston bank more than half a century later? An Englishman, I might add, who never visited America, although he toured all of Europe (and east through Russia) investigating prisons and plague houses. And a man so focused on his humanitarian efforts that he let his own finances deteriorate! Based on other evidence from a century later, I argue a certain connection with banking; I just don't have a clue what that connection is. Perhaps viewers can explain it?

??CORAZON AQUINO (1933-2009): A Peek Behind The Curtain of the 1986 Aquino-Reagan Coins (15 minutes). For a very short time, I worked at the Franklin Mint. The highlight of that peculiar experience was being part of the team that produced the 1986 Philippine coins commemorating the historic first meeting between President Aquino and President Reagan. The silver and gold paired issues were produced in record time by a team of craftsmen who had very little motivation except pride of workmanship.

??BEEHIVES (12 minutes). Mention beehives to any intermediate numismatist, and you will probably get the immediate response: "Mormon Gold." True enough, but our eons of relationship with the bee — and the free housing we provide it, the beehive — has produced varied numismatic evidence through time and around the world. Not surprisingly, every artist has had to grapple with the identical problem of scale (relatively speaking, hives are large, and bees are very small). Their depiction may be an apt metaphor; it’s their influence on humanity that's large!

The three postings bring the number of available online presentations to 10, with more planned on a variety of numismatic subjects, according to Korver.

“Because of the superb images, these files are big," Korver says. "On the website, the new shows are broken into smaller 'PDF' files for posting, but anyone — or any club — who contacts me can obtain a disk with complete versions (in one piece!): a QuickTime movie, a complete PDF version, original Apple Keynote versions, and a PowerPoint version. Computer compatibility for viewing and showing should not be a problem with this selection on the CDs.”

Korver can be reached by email at r.b.korver@NumiStorica.com and by telephone at or 214-244-5478 for more details and notifications of upcoming additions to the website.