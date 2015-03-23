Numismatists of Wisconsin holding annual show in Iola May 15, 16

The following is a press release from the Numismatists of Wisconsin announcing the organization's 55th anniversary coin show:

The Numismatists of Wisconsin, the 55 year old statewide organization serving coin collectors, will be holding a coin show and bourse event at Iola, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2015. The event will be open to the public from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be hosted at the Iola Old Car Show Activity Center Building.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop a 55 table bourse, featuring nearly 40 dealers drawn from around Wisconsin and neighboring states, to buy, sell or trade collector and bullion coins of the United States and from around the world. The scope of offerings available will range from coins of the Bible to modern bullion gold and silver issues, plus paper money, trade tokens, medals and related collectibles.

The Numismatists of Wisconsin organization was founded in Iola on Sunday, July 8, 1960, during an open house event marking the completion of an expansion of Chet Krause's Numismatic News offices. It has grown, prospered and served over the years as one of the leading statewide numismatic membership organizations in the country. This will be the sixth time NOW has met in Iola since its founding.

Admission to the 2015 show is free, with all attendees being provided a free souvenir of their participation. Selected educational exhibits placed by collectors will be available for viewing. Attendees will also have the opportunity to avail themselves of authoritative educational programs. Board and membership meetings of NOW will be held on Saturday, with attendees invited to attend a special anniversary dinner on Friday evening, for which advance reservations are required.

Inquiries seeking additional information should be directed to the event chairman, Clifford Mishler by calling 715-445-5050, by mail at P.O. Box 316 (105 North Main Street), Iola, WI, or by email at mish@EclecticPursuitsIola.com.

