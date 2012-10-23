Numismatic Treasures from Space

Heritage has been fortunate enough to offer several space-flown Apollo Robbins medals in their last few Space Signature Auctions, and the prices these medals have realized have proven the popularity of these items. Their current Space Auction #6082 on November 2 has an abundance of these and quite a few other lots of potential interest to numismatists.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Apollo 17 Flown Silver Robbins Medallion, from the Collection of Astronaut William Pogue. Serial Number F19, with Signed LOA. This 35mm sterling silver medal was one of only eighty flown aboard Apollo 17, December 7-19, 1972, with crewmembers Gene Cernan, Ron Evans, and Harrison Schmitt. A total of 300 were minted to commemorate this sixth and final lunar landing of the NASA program. The obverse features the mission insignia depicting the head of the Greek god Apollo, a U.S. flag and eagle, the moon, and the surnames of crewmembers. This is the rarest of all Apollo silver Robbins medallions and this one comes in its original case with pad and numbered sticker. Estimated at $25,000-30,000

Apollo 11 Flown MS68 NGC Silver Robbins Medallion, originally from the Collection of Mission CapCom Charlie Duke. Serial Number 189, with Handwritten LOA. This 28mm sterling silver medal was one of 450 flown aboard Apollo 11, the first manned moon landing, July 16-24, 1969, with crewmembers Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. The obverse depicts Collins' early and original concept for the mission insignia with the eagle carrying an olive branch in its mouth. A wonderful Superb Gem Uncirculated example from a moonwalker, worthy of the most advanced collection and estimated at $25,000-30,000

Mercury-Redstone 3 (Freedom 7) Flown One Dollar Bill, one of only four, Signed by Alan Shepard and others, with Signed LOA from NASA. This is a Series 1957A $1 Silver Certificate, serial number A52804224A, which flew with Alan Shepard on his historic sub-orbital flight, May 5, 1961. It has been signed by: "A B Shepard Jr", "John H. Glenn Jr", "Leroy G. Cooper Jr", and others. At the bottom margin is written: "FREEDOM #7 - MR-3 - 5-5-61". Included with this lot is an original 8.5" x 11" letter on NASA Space Task Group, Langley Field, Virginia, letterhead, dated May 31, 1961, verifying its' authenticity. Estimated at $10,000-15,000

Apollo 16 Flown Silver Robbins Medallion Presented to Astronaut Tom Stafford by Mission Commander John Young, Serial Number 89, with Stafford LOA. This 35mm diameter sterling silver medal is one of only ninety-eight (of a total mintage of 300) flown aboard Apollo 16, April 16-27, 1972, the fifth manned mission to land on the moon, along with crewmembers Young, Mattingly, and Duke. The obverse features the mission insignia, an eagle and shield above the moon with the surnames of the crewmembers. Particularly desirable as it originated from the commander of the mission who presented it to his Apollo 10 crewmate, Tom Stafford. Estimated at $15,000-17,000