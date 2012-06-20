Numismatic Theater gets renamed

The American Numismatic Association’s Numismatic Theater presentations are now called “Money Talks.”

The new name will debut at the ANA’s 2012 World’s Fair of Money, set for Aug. 7 to 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Money Talks will serve as the umbrella term for all talks hosted by the ANA: from live presentations to podcasts on the ANA website, www.money.org.

At the August World’s Fair of Money, the presentations will cover a wide range of topics and are a chance for collectors to discuss their ideas and collections.

Scheduled Money Talks presentations are:

Tuesday, Aug. 7

? 1:00 p.m.: “Step Up to Jefferson Nickels” by Ray Herz.

? 2:00 p.m.: “The Comstock Lode and the Carson City Mint” by James Hunt.

? 3:00 p.m.: “Analysis of Heraldic Eagle Silver and Gold Coins Dated 1796-1807” by David Finkelstein.

? 4:00 p.m.: “Secret History of the First U.S. Mint” by Joel Orosz and Leonard Augsburger.

Thursday, Aug. 9

? 9:00 a.m.: “What Shadows We Pursue: Numismatics of French Pretender Henri V” by David T. Alexander.

? 10:00 a.m.: “The War of 1812: The Notables, The Navies, The Numismatics” by Jim Wells.

? 11:00 a.m.: “Image and Republican Sovereignty” by Douglas Mudd.

? Noon: “Demystifying the European Tour of the 1933 Double Eagle, conducted by the NNC and Samlerhuset Group” by Karen Lee.

? 1:00 p.m.: “First Order of Business: The U.S. Mint’s Original Coinage Denominations, 1793-1796” by Robert W. Hoge.

? 2:00 p.m.: “Imitative Arabic Coinage of the Crusades” by Bill Wright.

? 3:00 p.m.: “A Big Book on a Big Subject: The Oxford Handbook of Greek and Roman Coinage” by William E. Metcalf.

? 4:00 p.m.: “Why the Rare Coins and Precious Metals Community Needs a Practical Action Committee,” by Barry Stuppler.

Friday, Aug. 10

? 10:00 a.m.: “A Coin from the Pirate Ship Whydah” by Thomas H. Sebring.

? 11:00 a.m.: “Medallic History of Religious Intolerance” by Benjamin Weiss.

? Noon: “Off the Beaten Path” by Sam Deep.

? 1:00 p.m.: “The Untapped Potential of Civil War Tokens” by Q. David Bowers.

? 2:00 p.m.: “New Data Supports Revisionist Theory of the Gobrecht Dollars” by John Dannreuther, Saul Teichman and Craig Sholley.

? 3:00 p.m.: “The History of Collecting Confederate Paper Money: 1865-2012” by Pierre Fricke.

? 4:00 p.m.: “The Medieval Melting Pot: Numismatic Crosscurrents in the Mediterranean” by Alan M. Stahl.

Saturday, Aug. 11

? 9:00 a.m.: “Cherrypicking the Lincoln Cent” by Sol Taylor.

? 10:00 a.m.: “A Numismatic Journey Through Islamic History” by Gamal Amar.

? 11:00 a.m.: “The Olympic Games: The First 1,166 Years” by Anthony Milavic (two hours).

? 1:00 p.m.: “David Rittenhouse and the 1792 Half Disme” by Jamie Franki.

? 2:00 p.m.: “The Establishment of the Banking System in Mexico, 1864-1910” by Ricardo de Leon Tallavas. ¦