'Numismatic Polygons' best in show ANA exhibit

American Numismatic Association member Simcha Laib Kuritzky received the Steven J. D’Ippolito Best-in-Show Exhibit award for his exhibit, “Numismatic Polygons,” at the American Numismatic Association National Money Show May 10 to 12 in Denver.

The exhibit highlights coins with three to 24 sides and features coins from every decade of the 20th century. Kuritzky culled many coins from a world type set that he has since sold, and found others by doing additional research into world coin catalogs.

“I wanted to present the widest possible variety of coins — there are coins from countries all over the world,” Kuritzky said. “It’s conceivable that there might be other coins with many sides. I ended up buying a 15-sided coin made in United Arab Emirates for the exhibit.”

The second place Best-in-Show award was presented to Sunil Richardson for “Elephants – 2,000 Years of Strength and Majesty on South Indian Coinage” and third place also went to Kuritzky, for his exhibit “Creating Modern Israel.”

The People’s Choice Award, determined by voting of convention attendees, was presented to ANA Numismatic Educator Rod Gillis for “Monopoly in Real-Life.” The exhibit uses stock certificates to illustrate famous locations in the game Monopoly.

“I collect stock certificates and got the idea for the exhibit when I ran across one depicting the B&O Railroad,” said Gillis, a first-time exhibitor. “I was really surprised to win. I think the exhibit was a little different than coins and paper money you typically see, and people really associate with Monopoly.”

The National Coin Week Award was presented to James Reinders for his exhibit “Clock Maker’s Collection.” Reinders will receive a full scholarship to a future ANA Summer Seminar, an award endowed by John Albanese.

National Coin Week exhibits are intended to be suitable for display in libraries and schools, so a $250 limit is imposed on the value of the materials in displays in this competition.

Different criteria are used for the National Coin Week award than for exhibits competing for open awards at conventions. The same exhibit can be considered for both awards simultaneously, which explains why Kuritzky’s “Numismatic Polygons” also was awarded second place in this competition. Third place went to “Wooden Depression Scrip of Blaine, Washington,” by John Wilson.

Awards were also presented in five classes. This year, 28 competitive and noncompetitive exhibits were displayed in the Collector Exhibits area.

Class winners are as follows:

Class 1 — History and Politics (exhibits dealing with historical or political events):

First place: Robert Rhue, for “The Official 1959 Hawaii Statehood Medals — Gold, Silver and Copper, Plus Corresponding Five Piece Die Process Set.”

Second place: James Reinders, for “Complete German States 3 Mark Commemorative Type Set (1908-1918).”

Third place: Terry L. Carver, for “A Collection of Type Coins: The Philippines Under United States Sovereignty.”

Class 2 — Economics (exhibits dealing with monetary and financial systems or economic events such as panics and inflations):

First place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “Numismatic Polygons.

Second place: John Wilson, for “Wooden Depression Scrip of Blaine, Washington.”

Third place: David L. Feely, for “World of Plastic Money (Polymer Notes).”

Class 3 — Geography (exhibits that describe natural or cultural assets, the distribution of populations, or exploration):

First place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “Creating Modern Israel.”

Second place: Robert Rhue, for “The Colored Seal Notes of Colonial Georgia.”

Third Place: Daniel K. Usiak, for “Coins of the Czechoslovak Republic 1921-1938.”

Class 4 — Common elements (exhibits showing material linked by design, such as elephants or bridges, or by theme, such as a world’s fair):

First place: Dr. Sunil Richardson, for “Elephants – 2000 Years of Strength and Majesty on South Indian Coinage.”

Second place: Charles E. Steward, for “Benjamin Franklin Medals: Founding Father — Statesman — Inventor.”

Third place: Neal B. Hatgi, for “Common and Uncommon Elements.”

Class 5 — The Arts (exhibits that explore any aspect of fine or applied arts):

First place: James Reinders, for “Clock Maker’s Collection.”

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “Engraved Coins of the Ba’al Shem Tov Amulet.”

Third place: Nancy Wilson, for “Electricity: 1896 Style.”

Class 6 — Science (exhibits dealing with theoretical or applied science, including the technology of manufacturing numismatic items):

No exhibits were placed in the Science class at this convention.

The application deadline is July 6 to exhibit at the 2012 ANA World’s Fair of Money, which will be held from Aug. 7 to 11 in Philadelphia. For an application or for more information, call the ANA 719-482-9849 or email it at exhibits@money.org. ¦