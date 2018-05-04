The Numismatic Literary Guild has announced its entry rules for the 2018 writing competition.

The Numismatic Literary Guild (www.NLGonline.org), a nonprofit organization composed of editors, authors and writers who cover news and feature stories about all forms of money, medals and tokens as collectibles, has substantially revised its annual awards competition categories for 2018 and beyond.

“Working with awards coordinator Scott A. Travers and NLG board members John Albanese, David T. Alexander, Michael R. Fuljenz, Charles Morgan, Maurice Rosen, and other veteran hobby editors and writers, we reorganized the categories and brought the Guild into the 21st century," said NLG Acting Executive Director Donn Pearlman. "We were overdue in recognizing that important numismatic-related information is available online and in media other than print."

To be eligible for consideration in any of this year’s categories, entries must have been published, released, or posted on the Internet between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018. With the exception of the Portfolio category, three (3) copies of each entry must be submitted, and each copy must also be accompanied by a cover sheet listing the category and other information spelled out in the rules.

Only one entry per category is allowed per submitter. Each submission must be accompanied by a cover sheet or label attached to each entry copy and containing the following information:

· CATEGORY NUMBER

· CATEGORY TITLE

· NAME OF PUBLICATION

· TITLE OF SUBMISSION

· DATE OF PUBLICATION

· NAME, ADDRESS, TELEPHONE NUMBER AND EMAIL ADDRESS OF ENTRANT

· NAME, ADDRESS, TELEPHONE NUMBER AND EMAIL ADDRESS OF AUTHOR IF DIFFERENT THAN ENTRANT

All entries must be received no later than Tuesday, June 12, 2018. They should be sent to the contest coordinator at the following address: Scott A. Travers, c/o Sal Germano, SGRC Inc., 625 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ 07506.

“Entries in a number of categories will be judged by editors and other well-qualified individuals within and outside the numismatic field," Travers commented. "We ask you to take special care in making sure that each copy is accompanied by a completed cover sheet listing all the information printed in boldface type in the preceding paragraph."

Winners will be announced, and awards presented, at the 2018 NLG Bash and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

If you submit an entry and cannot be at the awards ceremony in person, you should indicate on your entry cover sheets the name of a designated person who can accept the award on your behalf and deliver it to you.

For information about joining the Numismatic Literary Guild, visit www.nlgonline.org/membership.

Here are the NLG 2018 Awards Competition categories and criteria.

1. BOOK OF THE YEAR

The printed or electronic media work having the greatest potential impact on numismatics. Criteria include overall reader appeal, research quality, photographic and graphic excellence, cover and typography where applicable. Books submitted in the specialized categories are automatically considered for Book of the Year.

BEST SPECIALIZED BOOK:

Three printed copies or three digital e-books are required to be submitted for each entry category.

2. United States Coins

3. World Coins (pre-1500)

4. World Coins (1500 to present)

5. United States Paper Money

6. World Paper Money

7. Tokens & Medals

8. Error or Variety

9. Numismatic Investments

NUMISMATIC STORIES, ARTICLES OR COLUMNS

Best article or series of articles in print or online from U.S. and overseas numismatic media whose core staff are paid professionals. Three copies, photocopies or PDF files of the submission are required to accompany each entry.

10. U.S. Coins to 1900

11. U.S. Coins 1901 to Date

12. World Coins to 1500 (includes Ancients)

13. World Coins 1501 to Date

14. U.S. Paper Money

15. World Paper Money

16. Tokens & Medals

17. Numismatic Spot News, Marketplace, or Analysis

18. Numismatic History or Personalities

19. Ed Reiter Memorial Award For Best Column or Series

Submit three hard copies or photocopies of three different columns published in a numismatic print publication or online.

20. ARTICLE OR STORY OF THE YEAR

The best feature article or news story involving coins, paper money, tokens or medals that was published in print and/or online. Submit three copies or photocopies.

21. PROFESSIONAL: BEST PERIODICAL PUBLICATION

Three copies of two successive issues of the for-profit, professional numismatic publication may be submitted by the publisher or editor of any daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly or annual for-profit numismatic publication in the U.S. or overseas. Criteria include overall numismatic appeal, features, departments, graphics, journalistic and editorial excellence as applicable.

22. CLUB OR NONPROFIT NUMISMATIC PERIODICAL PUBLICATION

Open to any local, regional, national or international nonprofit numismatic organization in the U.S. or overseas. Submit three copies of the two different issues.

23. BEST ONLINE NEWS SITE

Submit link(s) to entry pages or three copies of printed selected entry pages.

24. BEST DEALER OR INDUSTRY WEBSITE

Submit link(s) to entry pages or three copies of print out of selected entry pages.

25. BEST NUMISMATIC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM OR COIN COLLECTOR FORUM

The award will be presented for the best numismatic-themed page or feed posted on a collector forum site (or message board) or social media site such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Google Plus. Entries will be judged based on the quality of articles, external links, and graphics posted. Audience engagement also will be considered by the judges. Submit link(s) to entry pages or three print outs of selected entry pages.

NON-NUMISMATIC PUBLICATIONS

26. The Maurice M. Gould Memorial Award for Best Column

Submit three copies or photocopies of three different columns. Entries may be submitted by the publisher, editor or columnist of any coin column appearing regularly in any non-numismatic newspaper, magazine or website.

27. BEST NUMISMATIC DEALER WEB SITE

This category is for web sites that are used to buy or sell coins, offer supplies or sell books or other forms of information related to numismatics. Three copies of the web site home page and all posted items linked to it at the time the copies are made, submitted by the publisher or editor, are required to accompany this submission.

28. BEST NON-TRADE WEB SITE

This category is for web sites maintained by coin clubs and other non-commercial organizations and individuals devoted to the coin hobby. Three copies of the web site home page and all posted items linked to it at the time the copies are made, submitted by the publisher or editor, are required to accompany this submission.

29. BEST BLOG

This award recognizes the best interactive blog that communicates information and personal commentaries about the numismatic hobby. Please submit hard copies of three complete blog entries.

30. SOFTWARE OR APP

Best presentation of new numismatic-related software or mobile application published in CD-Rom, DVD, App Store or any other electronic format or electronic delivery system. For physical media, three copies of the work needs be submitted. For digitally distributed software or apps, three copies must also be provided, and if the entry is distributed on the Android or Apple store, written instructions must be provided about how to locate and download the app. Each entry must be accompanied by a written statement citing date(s) of first use. [content deleted]

AUCTION CATALOGS

Three copies of each catalog are required for entry. Criteria includes cover design, overall eye appeal, format, graphics and layout, [content deleted] research and quality of description. Entries may be submitted by auction firm, auctioneer or cataloger. ONLY ONE CATALOG FROM EACH AUCTION FIRM will be considered in each category. Multiple entries in any category will be disqualified.

31. Best U.S. Coins Auction Catalog

32. Best World Coins Auction Catalog

33. Best Paper Money Auction Catalog

34. Best Books or Exonumia Auction Catalog

DEALER PUBLICATIONS

35. LEE MARTIN FOUNDER’S AWARD

For best investment newsletter: Criteria include overall reader appeal, quality of research and writing, and graphics, as applicable. Submit three copies each of three different issues – total, nine submitted items per entry.

36. BEST ALL-AROUND PORTFOLIO

Collection of writings and/or photographs and related items demonstrating numismatic writing ability and versatility published within the contest year. The emphasis is on quality, not quantity, and organization and presentation will count as heavily as volume. One copy of the portfolio entry needs to be submitted and can be submitted as PDF files on a flash or thumb drive. Items included in the portfolio may also be submitted in other relevant categories at entrant’s option.

AUDIO-VISUAL

37. RADIO

Best news story, feature report or continuing series involving numismatics. Entries must include three copies of a standard-size CD, flash/thumb drive or URL of a story or feature report or three selections from continuing series, accompanied by written statement citing date(s) of broadcast, call letters and location of radio station.

38. AUDIO

Best audio program or podcast involving numismatics, but non-broadcast. Includes audio tracks from numismatic slide shows, educational tapes, audio newsletters and other presentations such as podcasts. Entries must include three copies of a standard-size CD or flash/thumb drive of the audio, written statement citing date(s) of first use.

39. TELEVISION

Best spot news story, feature report or continuing series involving numismatics shown on television or cable. Entries must include three standard-size CD, flash/thumb drive or VHS videocassette recording of the television story or feature report broadcast or three selections from a continuing televised series. Entry must be accompanied by a written statement citing date(s) of broadcast, call letters and location of station.

40. VIDEO – COMMERCIAL OR NON-COMMERCIAL

Best non-broadcast slide film, PowerPoint, movie film or videotape presentation involving numismatics made for educational purposes. Entry must include three copies of the audio as well as visual materials – either written script or soundtrack of DVD or CD, film, audio or video cassette or flash/thumb drive used in presentation.

SPECIAL AWARDS

41. JAMES L. MILLER MEMORIAL AWARD

This award, honoring the co-founder and longtime publisher of COINage magazine, recognizes the best numismatic article to appear in any medium, including both numismatic and non-numismatic magazines, newspapers and Internet Web sites. Submit three (3) copies or print-outs of an article dealing with any subject related to numismatics. Criteria include overall reader appeal, research quality and writing excellence. Articles submitted in this category may also be submitted in other applicable categories.

42. CLEMENT F. BAILEY MEMORIAL AWARD

This award was endowed by Jim Miller of Miller Magazines in memory of an especially beloved member of the numismatic writing community and NLG founder, Clement F. Bailey. This award recognizes excellence among new writers in numismatics whose first published writings in this field appeared in hobby publications during the previous year. Nominees are supplied solely by numismatic publishers.

43. PCGS/COLLECTORS UNIVERSE EDUCATIONAL AWARD FOR NUMISMATIC ACHIEVEMENT

The winner is selected by the Numismatic Literary Guild in consultation with Professional Coin Grading Service.

44. THE RIBBIT

This award recognizes service to the hobby and to the NLG. The winner is selected by the previous year’s recipient.

45. THE CLEMY

The winner of this award, the Guild’s highest honor, is chosen by the previous year’s recipient(s) from a list of nominees provided by the NLG Board of Directors.

NLG reserves the right to limit the number of plaques for any given entry, with the number to be determined at its discretion. NLG will provide plaques only for the persons named in an entry when it is originally submitted. Winners living in countries other than the United States, Canada and Mexico will receive certificates and cash awards, rather than plaques. The cash award will be $50 for first-place winners.