Numismatic Financial Corporation has new home

Numismatic Financial Corporation (NFC) has completed its move to an expanded location. The company, which began operation in 1990 and ventured into retail sales in 1993, can now be found at 255 S. Maitland Ave. in Maitland, Florida.

Previously located in nearby Winter Springs, Florida, NFC now offers a spacious showroom in addition to the services that have built the company’s reputation in numismatics. The two-story building is substantially larger than the firm’s previous 3,000 square feet. The building is conveniently located on a main thoroughfare, with Maitland city operations including city hall, fire and police departments nearby, and it is not far from downtown Orlando.

Ample off-street parking allows customers to safely and securely visit for buying and selling. The firm reports that its “inviting showroom securely displays available products with knowledgeable staff ready to assist in a comfortable environment.”

The company began renovation two years ago of what was a construction company office building. Second story office space is supplemented with a vast kitchen and lounge area as well as spacious meeting rooms and secure areas.

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Information about NFC and the services the firm offers can be found by visiting the new location or stopping by the company’s website at www.nfccoins.com.

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