Notable beards, curved coins among ANA exhibition topics: Something Social

Among the exhibitions on display at the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money is a follicly focused one walking through the history of beards on coins.

An important part of any major coin convention is its numismatic exhibitions, and the 2015 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money running this week in Rosemont, Ill., is no exception.

Coin World walked among the cases housing both competitive and non-competitive exhibitions, and took pictures of a few notable ones. Check them out below.

