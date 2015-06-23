Numismatic crime course being offered at ANA World's Fair of Money

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is holding a numismatic crime training course for law enforcement personnel during the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money.

The following is a release from the Numismatic Crime Information Center:

The Numismatic Crime Information Center will offer a one-day training course on “Numismatic Crime Investigations” for local, state and federal law enforcement officers during the ANA World’s Fair of Money August 11 to 15, 2015, in Rosemont, IL.



The eight-hour class is designed to provide law-enforcement personnel, including patrol officers, detectives, investigators and prosecutors, with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime. The class will be held at the Donald Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 12, 2015, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is free to law enforcement personnel.



"The objective is to provide investigative tools and resources to the law enforcement community during the investigation of a numismatic crime,” said Doug Davis Founder and President of the Numismatic Crime Information Center.

In addition to classroom work, attendees will enhance their educational experience by walking the bourse floor and observing the many facets of the numismatic world. "The class will be the second presented at a major ANA event and we hope to continue our partnership with the ANA in delivering these classes across the country, said Davis.

Topics to be covered in the one-day course include: types of coins, medals, tokens and paper money; factors affecting numismatic crime, especially as it relates to counterfeiting; precious metals, including new laws governing the purchase of such metals; crime scene evaluation; jurisdictional issues; eBay and postal crimes; organized crime groups and a look at the victims of numismatic crimes.

The education of law enforcement in the area of numismatic crime investigations is only one of several strategic initiatives of the Numismatic Crime Information Center. Additional information on the class can be obtained from Doug Davis at 817-723-7231 or Doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

For further information contact Doug Davis at 817-723-7231 or by mail to NCIC, P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, TX 76094, or online at numismaticcrimes.org.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue

A woman will be put on the $10 Federal Reserve note, U.S. Treasury announces

Eager anticipation: Breaking down the gold 1916 centennial coins

Panama's giant silver coin of the 1970s paved the way

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!