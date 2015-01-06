Numismata show returns to Munich for 48th time

The Numismata coin show returns to Munich on March 7 and 8 for the 48th event.

Once a year, Numismata brings thousands of collectors and dealers from around the world to Munich, which many consider the unofficial numismatic capital of Europe, especially for classic or ancient coins.

Numismata has been conducted in Munich every spring since 1970, with many attendees returning annually (rarely, more than one show is held in a year, explaining the 48th show being held 45 years after the first show).

More than 300 internationally operating coin dealers and auction houses meet with their customers in Munich.

Show organizers include show operater Erich Modes and his assisant Angela Mayboroda, who have expanded the show floor by one-third for recent shows.

According to organizers, “As a result, the visitor enjoys an even larger variety of numismatic possibilities: from ancient to modern times, from Munich to New Zealand, from coins to shares, pre-monetary money, literature and accessories. Everything the collector wishes for he will find at Numismata – and he has been finding it for 45 years.”

Through an effort of the German professional dealer organization Berufsverband des Deutschen Münzenfachhandels, collectors attending the show are invited to purchase 2015 Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof sets issued by Germany’s mints at the Verkaufsstelle für Sammlermünzen, or “shop for collector’s coins.”

In a related venture, Numismata organizers are distributing a free catalog about historic money related to Munich. The catalog was produced by hobby publisher CoinsWeekly.

The show is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7 and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 8.

The show is held at MOC Veranstaltungscenter Münich.

Attendance is €8 per day or €6 daily for members of numismatic societies. A two-day ticket is €10, and children up to 16 years old are free.

Additional 2015 Numismata shows are scheduled in Vienna (April 17 and 18), Berlin (Oct. 10 and 11) and in Frankfurt (Nov. 21 and 22).

For additional information visit the show website.