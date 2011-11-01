Numismata organizers plan German show

The next Numismata, a European coin show, is scheduled in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, for Nov. 19 and 20.

For the fifth time, organizers are welcoming dealers in world paper money, stocks, bonds and other paper numismatic items in addition to dealers in coins.

In addition, organizers said that the International Stamp Fair Frankfurt will be conducted at the same time in the same location. “They belong together, so they will grow together,” according to the Numismata show promoters.

Numismata celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2010. What was once a regional one-day coin show has grown, with Numismata shows scheduled in four cities annually. The 2012 shows include Vienna, Austria (April 14 and 15); and in Germany, in Munich (March 3 and 4) and in Berlin (Oct. 6 and 7). The November 2012 show dates have not been revealed as yet.

Attendance in recent years ranges between 3,500 and 5,000 visitors, with about 250 to 300 dealers occupying the bourse.

The show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20.

One-day admission costs €5 for Nov. 19 and €3 for Nov. 20; a two-day ticket is priced at €6. Children up to 16 years old are admitted for free.

For information about the show, telephone organizer Erich Modes at (011) 49 89 26 83 59, visit the show website, www.numismata.de, or email organizers at numismata.modes@t-online.de. ¦