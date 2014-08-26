Numismata announces Berlin show dates

Organizers have announced the dates for the 16th Numismata Berlin show.

The show is scheduled to be held Oct. 11 and 12 at the Berlin Exhibition Centre at the Radio Tower (Funkturm), in hall 9, the traditional location.

The show is expected to bring thousands of collectors in, where dealers will offer coins, paper money, tokens, medals, numismatic literature and collecting accessories. Public bourse hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Numismata began with a single show in 1970, and now conducts four shows annually, one per city, in Berlin, Frankfurt (Nov. 1 and 2, 2014), Munich (March 7 and 8, 2015) and Vienna (April 17 and 18, 2015).

The annual Berlin show is scheduled at the same time and at the same hall as an international stamp trade fair, the only event of the Numismata family with a philatelic component.

Admision to the 2014 Berlin event is €6 on Oct. 11 and €4 on Oct. 12. A two-day pass is €8. Attendees 16 years or younger are free.

Erich Modes, of Münzen Modes, is the managinger director of the Numismata shows.

For more information about the shows, telephones Modes at (011) 49 89 26 83 59, email him or visit the show website.