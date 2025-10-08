November Wonder Woman sales will complete first year

The Proof half-ounce .9999 fine gold 2025-W Wonder Woman $50 coin will be limited to a release of 10,000 coins.

Sales of the 2025 Wonder Woman Comic Art Proof half-ounce, .9999 fine gold $50 coin and Matte Finish silver medals are set to launch by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Nov. 13 as sales for the Batman coin and medals slowly trickle in.

The Comic Art Coin and Medals Program is a collaborative three-year program for 2025, 2026 and 2027, inclusive, between the Mint and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. that features DC Comics Superheroes on Mint numismatic products.

The designs that appear on the gold coins are replicated on the 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals, but without coin inscriptions.

The 2025 series comprises Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

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The Proof gold coins are limited to the production and release of up to 10,000, the 2.5-ounce silver medal restricted to 25,000 and the 1-ounce silver medal struck and released without any mintage limits.

The 2.5-ounce silver medals are offered at $275 each, the 1-ounce silver medal at $135, with pricing for the gold coins subject to a pricing grid according to the fluctuation in the spot price.

As of Oct. 1, the Batman gold coin that first went on sale Sept. 25 was priced at $2,990 per coin.

With the spot price of gold continuing its uphill climb, it is anticipated the price for the Wonder Woman gold coin will be over $3,000, with the price of the Batman and Superman gold coins increased to the new level.

Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna’s Wonder Woman obverse depicts Wonder Woman with shield and lariat superimposed on an American flag as she traverses the universe to render assistance to those in trouble. Menna sculpted his own obverse design.

Menna’s Wonder Woman reverse was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The design illustrates the Amazonian warrior surrounded by three doves. Diana of Themyscira, also known by her civilian name Diana Prince or her superhero title Wonder Woman, is a fictional character in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character of the same name created by William Moulton Marston and H.G. Peter.

Superman, Batman sales

The Superman issues went on sale July 24. As of fthe Sept, 28 Mint sales report, the bureau recorded the following sales for Superman:

* $50 gold coin, 5,915

* 1-ounce silver medal, 28,286

* 2.5-ounce silver medal, 13,108

Sales of the Batman coin and medals from Sept. 25 through Sept. 28 reflect:

* $50 gold coin, 1,619

* 1-ounce silver medal, 6,718

* 2.5-ounce silver medal, 4,957.

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