US Coins

November MSNS convention canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 29, 2020, 1 PM
State-mandated pandemic guidelines affect show venue Macomb Community College, force the Michigan State Numismatic Society to cancel fall convention.

File image

The Michigan State Numismatic Society was recently informed that the leadership of Macomb Community College has decided to cancel all events until Dec. 31, 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic and the risks associated with the return of students to the campus.

The school’s decision forces the MSNS to announce cancellation of its planned fall convention, which was to be held at the college’s South Campus Nov. 27 to 29. The school is located in Warren.

The school’s decision was anchored on current guidelines from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Under her executive order, no more than 10 people can gather in an enclosed space within the state.

Waiting for spring

Organizers within the club are now directing their efforts to the planned spring convention. Club officials encourage members to continue efforts in numismatic activities, including upgrading collections, working on displays and contributing to the club’s newsletter, The Michmatist.

The MSNS fall convention, held during Thanksgiving weekend, has been a traditional fixture for the state organization for decades. It typically features a bourse, exhibits and educational forums.

The society was founded in 1956.

Contact Michigan State Numismatic Society at https://www.michigancoinclub.org/index.html. for more details.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jul 26, 2020, 10 AM

Coins from canceled April launch made available in Connecticut

Paper Money

Apr 26, 2020, 9 AM

International Paper Money Show canceled because of virus

US Coins

Jul 24, 2020, 10 AM

ANA convention is officially canceled for 2020

Community Comments

Headlines