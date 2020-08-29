The Michigan State Numismatic Society was recently informed that the leadership of Macomb Community College has decided to cancel all events until Dec. 31, 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic and the risks associated with the return of students to the campus.

The school’s decision forces the MSNS to announce cancellation of its planned fall convention, which was to be held at the college’s South Campus Nov. 27 to 29. The school is located in Warren.

The school’s decision was anchored on current guidelines from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Under her executive order, no more than 10 people can gather in an enclosed space within the state.

Waiting for spring

Organizers within the club are now directing their efforts to the planned spring convention. Club officials encourage members to continue efforts in numismatic activities, including upgrading collections, working on displays and contributing to the club’s newsletter, The Michmatist.

The MSNS fall convention, held during Thanksgiving weekend, has been a traditional fixture for the state organization for decades. It typically features a bourse, exhibits and educational forums.

The society was founded in 1956.

Contact Michigan State Numismatic Society at https://www.michigancoinclub.org/index.html. for more details.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter