November circulation production up 3.7%

Combined production of circulation-quality coins in November rose 3.7 percent over October’s output, with 715.96 million coins struck.

Mintages for some denominations were higher in November than in October, while mintages for other denominations were lower.

Production of Lincoln cents rose 17.9 percent, Jefferson 5-cent coin production was up 404.4 percent and Native American $1 coin production rose 202 percent.

Production of Roosevelt dimes dropped 5.8 percent in November compared with October, while the output of America the Beautiful quarter dollars (Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma) slipped 57.7 percent. The striking of Presidential dollars slid 92.1 percent; 2.1 million James A. Garfield dollars were struck in November.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars were struck in November. Like Native American dollars, the half dollars are struck for collector programs only. ¦


2011 U.S. MINT CIRCULATING COIN PRODUCTION

Jan. 1, 2011, through Nov. 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half Dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

2,400,940,000

523,200,000

712,000,000

195,000,000

1,700,000

48,160,000

148,960,000

4,029,960,000

Philadelphia

2,232,400,000

414,960,000

715,500,000

196,200,000

1,750,000

29,400,000

148,400,000

3,738,610,000

Total

4,633,340,000

938,160,000

1,427,500,000

391,200,000

3,450,000

77,560,000

297,360,000

7,768,570,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nov. 1, 2011, through Nov. 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

224,000,000

49,440,000

53,000,000

27,000,000

0

25,060,000

0

378,500,000

Philadelphia

225,600,000

35,520,000

51,500,000

15,600,000

0

7,140,000

2,100,000

337,460,000

Total

449,600,000

84,960,000

104,500,000

42,600,000

0

32,200,000

2,100,000

715,960,000

 

