November circulation production up 3.7%

Combined production of circulation-quality coins in November rose 3.7 percent over October’s output, with 715.96 million coins struck.

Mintages for some denominations were higher in November than in October, while mintages for other denominations were lower.

Production of Lincoln cents rose 17.9 percent, Jefferson 5-cent coin production was up 404.4 percent and Native American $1 coin production rose 202 percent.

Production of Roosevelt dimes dropped 5.8 percent in November compared with October, while the output of America the Beautiful quarter dollars (Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Oklahoma) slipped 57.7 percent. The striking of Presidential dollars slid 92.1 percent; 2.1 million James A. Garfield dollars were struck in November.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars were struck in November. Like Native American dollars, the half dollars are struck for collector programs only. ¦