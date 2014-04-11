US Coins
Not broken, so don’t fix it
- Published: Apr 11, 2014, 11 AM
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee believes the reverse of silver American Eagles needs changing and updating.
Before that occurs, I’d like to see the United States Mint conduct a one-question poll of all its email customers and their postal mail customers also.
The question? — “Would you continue to purchase silver American Eagles if the reverse were changed?”
As Coin World, the U.S. Mint, and many others have said: “The silver American Eagle program is the best one the Mint has ever had.”
Recommendation to the CCAC: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
Community Comments
