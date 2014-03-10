Northwest Coin Club show dates approach

The Northwest Coin Club's 80th annual Northwest Money Show starts Friday, March 14, 2014, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minn.



The show will be open to the public on Friday, March 14, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Visitors are invited to stop by the host club's table to purchase a special 80th anniversary commemorative medal made of NiCodium. Additional show details are available at www.northwestcoinclub.com.