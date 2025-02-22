Northeast Numismatics has special Lexington-Concord commemorative

Northeast Numismatics offers Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollars updated to 2025 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of events there.

While the nation prepares to celebrate a semiquincentennial of its independence in 2026, the birth of the nation brought about by the American Revolution began a year before.

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of “the shot heard round the world” that set the nation on a path to independence, a special silver half dollar coin is being made available for collectors, history buffs and those who cherish limited editions.

Northeast Numismatics of Concord, Massachusetts, is the lone supplier of the special 2025-dated commemorative coin altered for this occasion. “We realized we were coming up on the 250th anniversary a few years ago and got the idea to do something special,” said Northeast owner Tom Caldwell. “We contacted Dan Carr at Moonlight Mint. It took us about a year and a half to gather 250 genuine 1925 Lexington-Concord Sesquicentennial coins and submit them to Dan.”

Carr took the commemorative silver half dollars and overstruck them with a modified design for the reverse. The original date, 1925, was replaced with 2025. SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL replaces the word SESQUICENTENNIAL.

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Once the coins were finished, they were sent to ANACS to be graded and holdered with a special label featuring Carr’s signature. “The majority are graded MS-70,” Caldwell noted.

The coins have arrived at Northeast in time for the community of Concord’s planned 250th celebration of the battles at Lexington and Concord.

Using the slogan “Still heard round the world,” the community has planned many events to mark the anniversary, culminating on Patriots’ Day April 19.

The altered commemorative half dollars are available for $300 at northeastcoin.com where they can be found in the U.S. Coins listings as “Silver commemoratives” or “Tokens.” There is an initial limit of one per household.

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